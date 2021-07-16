Home World Some Colombians arrested for the assassination of the Haitian president have received US military training.

Some Colombians arrested for the assassination of the Haitian president have received US military training.

Jul 16, 2021 0 Comments
Some Colombians arrested for the assassination of the Haitian president have received US military training.
Exclusive: This is how they persecuted Mosin ‘s killers 3:54

(CNN) – A “small number” of Colombians detained in connection with the investigation into the assassination of the Haitian president have participated in U.S. military training and education programs in the past when they were part of the Colombian military, the Pentagon reported this Thursday.

“A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of Colombians detained as part of this investigation have participated in past US military training and education programs, while serving as active members of the Colombian Armed Forces. Our review is ongoing, so we have no further details at this time. Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Ken Hoffman said in a written statement.

“The department regularly trains thousands of military men and women representing partner countries in South America, Central America and the Caribbean. This training emphasizes and promotes respect for human rights, compliance with the status quo and submission of the military to democratically elected civilian leadership,” Hoffman added.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the training program.

A former Colombian soldier talks about who is going to travel to Haiti 2:24

READ  Russia has become more active in Cuba: details - politics

You May Also Like

Vladimir Putin y Donald Trump

Russian documents show Putin intervening to make Trump president of the United States

Argentine court orders removal of family name of sexually abused father from 10-year-old girl's ID

Argentine court orders removal of family name of sexually abused father from 10-year-old girl’s ID

The second World Test Championship starts on August 4

Tigre rebels claim control of another city in Ethiopia

Tigre rebels claim control of another city in Ethiopia

A crane has collapsed in the Canadian city of Kelowna, killing many

A crane has collapsed in the Canadian city of Kelowna, killing many

Flooding after clouds: Holes in roads and roads are empty | Domestic

Flooding after clouds: Holes in roads and roads are empty | Domestic

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *