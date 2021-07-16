https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210716/rusia-asigna-casi-50-millones-de-dolares-para-crear-un-telescopio-similar-a-hubble-1114153916.html
Russia spends nearly $ 50 million to build a Hubble-like telescope
Moscow (Sputnik) – Russia has allocated 3,680 million rubles, or about 50 million dollars, to build the Specter-UF space telescope … 07/16/2021, Sputnik World
Space conquest, telescope, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia has set aside 3.68 billion rubles, or about $ 50 million, to build a Specter-UF space telescope similar to the Hubble, according to documents published on the public tender website.
According to the materials, on July 8, the Russian space agency Roskosmos and its subsidiary LaVocchin signed an agreement to “create useful design documents for the components of the space complex, including the production of the spacecraft, production and testing of its components. And the Scientific Committee in 2021-2025”.
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.
World Space Laboratory – UV, also known as Specter-UF, is a telescope that is dedicated to observing the universe in the ultraviolet range. Its capabilities are similar to those of the American Hubble Telescope.
Specter-UF is scheduled to launch into space in October 2025 from the Vostokni Cosmotrome in eastern Russia on the Ankara-A5M rocket.