Russia spends nearly $ 50 million to build a Hubble-like telescope

Jul 16, 2021 0 Comments
READ  New "Super Earth" discovered near red dwarf star | Important

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia has set aside 3.68 billion rubles, or about $ 50 million, to build a Specter-UF space telescope similar to the Hubble, according to documents published on the public tender website.

According to the materials, on July 8, the Russian space agency Roskosmos and its subsidiary LaVocchin signed an agreement to “create useful design documents for the components of the space complex, including the production of the spacecraft, production and testing of its components. And the Scientific Committee in 2021-2025”.

The Hubble Space Telescope - Sputnik World, 1920, 22.06.2021

Is Hubble’s end approaching? NASA has detected a problem with the space telescope

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

World Space Laboratory – UV, also known as Specter-UF, is a telescope that is dedicated to observing the universe in the ultraviolet range. Its capabilities are similar to those of the American Hubble Telescope.

Specter-UF is scheduled to launch into space in October 2025 from the Vostokni Cosmotrome in eastern Russia on the Ankara-A5M rocket.

