“Not enough vision about vaccines against Covid 19”? What 3.5 billion injections taught us

In the early hours of December 8, 2020, Margaret Keenan, a 90 – year – old British woman, became the first person to benefit from a specially designed vaccine against Govt – 19 – outside of clinical trials. Since then, many countries have launched their own vaccination campaign to control the epidemic in their region and draw a way out of the crisis.

In France, after a series of accelerations until the summer, the campaign has been greatly reduced in recent weeks due to the reluctance and skepticism of a section of the population about the effectiveness and safety of the current vaccine – Health Pass, the vaccine speed has resumed at an unprecedented pace as Emmanuel Macron’s announcements expand the application. To these concerns and questions, many groups of scientists have sought to answer their true effects by studying them, especially by studying the largest partners (sometimes the entire population) so that the impact can be measured more accurately. Vaccine. After more than seven months of vaccination, the lessons are numerous.

What can we say about the actual effectiveness of current vaccines? Are they resistant to SARS-CoV-2? How long does the provided immune protection last? What did we learn from their real or potential side effects? Do side effects occur long days after vaccination?

1. What can be said about the actual effectiveness of current vaccines?

In April 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) set a minimum of 50% efficacy for vaccines in development against Covid 19, while 70% efficacy was desirable. After the 3.54 billion dose was injected into the world, we now have numerous observations confirming that the vaccines now being distributed have clearly exceeded these objectives.

Designed BNT162b2 vaccine Pfizer-Bioendech One with the most positive results overall. In a very definitive study, Released May 2021 The LancetWith a population of 1.65 million in Israel, the researchers found that 95.3% of SARS-CoV-2 infections, 97.2% of hospitalizations, and 96.7% of deaths from at least second-line vaccines were prevented. Seven days. Efficacy is even higher when waiting at least fourteen days after the second dose is given, as it reaches 98.1% to avoid deaths due to Covit-19. The B.1.1.7 variant (also known as the alpha variant, which was invented in the UK), is the most contagious and causes the most severe forms, generating 95% of new cases in Israel.

