Impressive Images – This Is The Flood In Germany – News

Disaster Lands, Roads Washed and Destroyed Districts: Images of West Germany show the extent of the devastation caused by the floods. Northern Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate are particularly affected.
At Erfstadt-Plasmol, southwest of Cologne, numerous bodies of water eroded large holes in the ground. “Emergency calls are coming in from homes, but often recovery is not possible,” the Cologne district government wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.
Frank Rock, the district administrator in charge of the Rhine-Erft County, told television broadcaster NTV that the floodwaters came very quickly and sank within ten minutes. Mortality numbers were not initially available.
The houses in the village were undermined by the water people, some of which collapsed.
Images from the storm areas give an idea of the forces at work here.
In the Rhineland-Palatinate, too, many homes were swept away by the mass floods, and many buildings were badly damaged. The focus of the disaster is on the Ahrwheeler district.
Rescue and clean-up operations continued in the disaster areas.
In the village of Schultz an der Ahr with 700 people, many houses were swept away by the floodwaters, and many buildings were damaged.
