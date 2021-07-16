Home World Impressive Images – This Is The Flood In Germany – News

Disaster Lands, Roads Washed and Destroyed Districts: Images of West Germany show the extent of the devastation caused by the floods. Northern Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate are particularly affected.

At Erfstadt-Plasmol, southwest of Cologne, numerous bodies of water eroded large holes in the ground. “Emergency calls are coming in from homes, but often recovery is not possible,” the Cologne district government wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.

Myth:

There is a gap in the landscape at Erfstadt-Plassem.

Reuters / 16.07.2021

Frank Rock, the district administrator in charge of the Rhine-Erft County, told television broadcaster NTV that the floodwaters came very quickly and sank within ten minutes. Mortality numbers were not initially available.

Myth:

Many more are missing at Erfstadt-Plasm.

Reuters / 16.07.2021

The houses in the village were undermined by the water people, some of which collapsed.

Myth:

The road is gone: the house in Erfstadt-Plassem has been washed away.

Keystone / 16.7.2021

Images from the storm areas give an idea of ​​the forces at work here.

Myth:

Cars are parked in the washed-out area of ​​Plessem County.

Keystone / 16.07.2021

Myth:

The vehicles were washed like toys.

Keystone / 16.07.2021

Myth:

The trucks are being towed together on the flooded Bundestras 265 near Erbstadt.

Keystone / 16.07.2021

In the Rhineland-Palatinate, too, many homes were swept away by the mass floods, and many buildings were badly damaged. The focus of the disaster is on the Ahrwheeler district.

Myth:

Image of destruction in Bad Nunehr-Ahrweiler.

Keystone

Rescue and clean-up operations continued in the disaster areas.

Myth:

Rescue workers and residents in Bad Nunehr-Ahrweiler.

Keystone / 16.07.2021

In the village of Schultz an der Ahr with 700 people, many houses were swept away by the floodwaters, and many buildings were damaged.

Myth:

The houses in the Schultz in the Rhineland-Palatinate are surrounded by wood and ruins.

Keystone / 16.07.2021

Myth:

People carry their belongings with guilt.

Keystone / 16.07.2021

Will Smith

