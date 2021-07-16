For the first time, an MLP game will be called by all women

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, reports suggest that all the women will be on the airline when the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Tuesday Le New York Times.

Melanie Newman, who worked as a play-by-play announcer on Orioles Radio last year, will make the call for the game, while baseball analyst and MLP.com writer Sarah Longs will be there. Analyst in the cabin. . They will be teaming up with field reporter Alanna Rizzo and Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner to host pre- and post-game shows.

Gardner, who is a correspondent for both the MLP Network and the National Hockey League Network, called the new milestone moment “pinch me,” and he and the other women who joined him “all worked very hard for many years to get to this point.”

The news follows the appointment of Kim Ng as the first female MLP general manager by Miami Marlins, following the leadership of several professional sports organizations that have already run all-female sports.

In March, the NBA made history Group of five girls Managed a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets. Last year, the NHL made history when it had an all-female broadcast and production team in two games. And in 2018, for the first time, there was a major league soccer tournament, which included an all-female broadcast team. That same year, Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer made history when they started streaming National Football League games for Amazon Prime video.

“I always have a male voice in my ear every game I play,” Rizo told The New York Times. “So to make a game where these voices are Melania and Sarah, it’s a unique feeling and a unique perspective to the game. It’s exciting to be a part of something like that.”

Newman, who has been playing mini-league baseball games on the radio for six years, was part of the first all-female broadcast of a mini-league game in 2019 alongside Susie Cool. The following year, in 2020, he became the voice of the Orioles radio show.

Although she has made “first” history many times in her career, she says her goal is to make sure there is a path behind other women.

“This is something I recognize is very important,” he says of his achievements as “chiefs”. “But when we get all of this first, we want to make sure we’re not the last.”

