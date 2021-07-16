Deadly floods in Europe: The “cold drop” event is partly responsible

The “Cold drop”. This weather event is part of what looks like the deadliest floods seen in Germany and Belgium since Thursday. This is the mass of cold air, which accumulates at high altitudes and brings rain, which is likely to occur in early spring.

“There is a limit to the amount of cold air that can be trapped by hot air”, Sebastian Lias, Meto-French forecaster for TF1, explains. Heat “Goes to Eastern Europe via the Balkans or near the Iberian Peninsula and the Atlantic.” This “Prevents cold air from having difficulty exiting, so stay in place”.