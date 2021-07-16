On Tuesday, July 13, London police announced the seizure of the UK’s largest cryptocurrency worth over 210 million euros, breaking an earlier record set a few weeks ago. Detectives seized about 180 180 million (0 210.6 million) worth of property, and police say it was “one of the world’s biggest seizures.” It confiscated 11 114 million worth of “med” made by London police in June. The seizures were carried out by detectives who specialize in money laundering investigations based on information related to the transfer of criminal assets. They are part of an ongoing investigation into international money laundering, the Meteorological Agency said.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested on June 24 on suspicion of money laundering and later released on bail. He was also questioned on Saturday, July 10, about the discovery of nearly 180 180 million in cryptocurrency and was released on bail. The investigation continues. “One month ago, we were able to seize 11 114 million in cryptocurrency. Since then, our investigation has been complex and far-sighted. (…) Today’s seizure is another important one. Detective Joe Ryan said in a Med report.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are regularly criticized by regulators for their illegal use because of the anonymity they allow and their simplicity of use. According to a Sinolysis report in February, cryptocurrency transactions for illicit purposes reached $ 10 billion by 2020, or 1% of last year’s total cryptocurrency transactions and more than the previous year. When these activities reached $ 21.4 billion.