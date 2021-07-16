Against Australia, Anthony Zellonch wants to “really achieve something historic”

“As a holder, you are going to make the third game in ten days. How do you feel physically?

It never happened to me to play three games in ten days, but we got used to training hard all week. We feel better. We have been ready for this for a month now. With a team of 41 players, it was easy to train hard. Everyone is ready for a big fight. Fatigue in the last match like that, in a final that could win a tour, we don’t realize what I think. After that, it will be a month for us to vacation and recover. Obviously, we all have more energy and desire to give all of us to achieve this success and win this tour in Australia.