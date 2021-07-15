Home Technology They addressed the Russian oligarchy: head to space!

They addressed the Russian oligarchy: head to space!

Jul 15, 2021 0 Comments
They addressed the Russian oligarchy: head to space!

Dmitry Rokosin, head of the Russian space office, encourages his country’s wealthy businessmen to follow the example of British billionaire Richard Branson, jumping into space space as a space tourist – Revealed From the Moscow Times. Branson traveled in his own company, the Virgin Galactic, in which the company wants to organize space tabs for wealthy individuals.

The plane reached an altitude of only 86 kilometers on the edge of space with Branson, where its passengers could try to feel weightless for a few minutes. In the framework of VSS Unity, the 70-year-old Branson was ahead of the world One His rich man, Jeff Bezos, goes into space on July 20 aboard the Blue Origin spacecraft under construction at one of his companies.

I hope the day will come when our billionaire oligarchs will also spend their money on space travel instead of scattering boat tours and other money, said Rokosin, who thought they would rush with Russian technology to maximize the space agency’s revenue. Earth orbit. The image upgrade also applies to Russian space exploration, which has been rocked by corruption scandals in recent years.

Russia brought eight astronauts to the International Space Station at the start of the Millennium at a cost of $ 20 million each. Roscosmos wants to continue with two billion Japanese in early December. They want to get a director and an actor to help film a film in a Russian-American co-production.

Rogos also liked a little Froglisa Frances, who, unlike the internationally accepted Kerman line, reached the limit of space only by the American definition of space, which is about 100 kilometers high. At the same time, he appreciates the journey. The ISS orbits at a distance of 400 km from the Earth.

READ  What are you saying! Canon, Nikon, Epson live in photographer's bungalow; Read the abandoned story of ‘Click’

You May Also Like

PS5 is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers

PS5 is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers

Singapour dévoile l'une des plus grandes centrales solaires flottantes au monde

Singapore has unveiled one of the world’s largest floating solar power plants

Apple finally introduces the Maxoff external battery for the iPhone 12

Apple finally introduces the Maxoff external battery for the iPhone 12

Windows 10 improves overall KB50004237 security

Windows 10 improves overall KB50004237 security

Cuba: Social networking and messaging applications cut off during protests - Technology News - Technology

Cuba: Social networking and messaging applications cut off during protests – Technology News – Technology

WhatsApp: How to prevent photos and videos from consuming your cell phone storage

WhatsApp: How to prevent photos and videos from consuming your cell phone storage

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *