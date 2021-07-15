Seven changes in the last Test against Australia, Hastai Holder

Villier’s misfortune makes Thomas happy
Antoine Hustai, he does not need to wait. For his first cap, the starting player will start from Powell instead of Louis Carbone, Who started the first two meetings. “He showed us his ability to get on the team and bring his qualities as a facilitator, a bowler back and forth to the defense. We are looking for a player who is compatible with this type of playmaker who is looking for these places,” Kaltik said on Thursday of training sessions. While fainted by Bayon’s native services. Another change was about the third row, where Dylan Greedin was favored by Ibrahim Diallo. Finally, on the wing, Cabin Villier, suffering from a sprained ankle, logically leads the wing to Teddy Thomas. For the likes of Florent Vanverberg, Romain Bros., Kerwis Cardin, Etienne Forgot, Patrick Sobella, Clovis Le Bale, Joris Seconds, Danny Wiley and Oliveretti Raga, they will all return to France without playing a single second. Horrible, especially since Saturday. , Six players (Zaminet, last Wednesday’s Victory Hero, Benoit, Vincent, Coolwood, Jellonch and Barlot) will continue their third match.
French team opening XV:
Jaminet – Bennett, Parasi, Vincent, Thomas – (o) Hustai, (m) Coulot – Jellonch (hat), Wokie, Gretin – Tavofifenua, Cossacks – Folta, Barlot, Forlta
Alternatives: Adrilord, Walker, Pamba, Asako, Pekokni, Iribaran, Bouth Theor, Herito
Australia’s opening XV:
Banks – Tagugunu, Ikidaw, Paisami, Koroypet – (o) Lolesio, (m) McDermott – hooper (cap), Nissarani, Swindon – Salakia-lotto, Swine – Aladdin, Banga-Amosa, Slipper
Alternatives: Wales, Bell, Dubois, Philippe, Valettini, Garden, Domua, Hodge