Official: The Mets will bring back their black uniforms

For months now, the Mets have been pointing out that the team wants to bring the organization’s famous black jersey back to the forefront. It was popular to wear for fifteen years from 1998 to 2012.

Club owner Steve Cohen has often left traces of this effect. But now the club, through its Twitter account, has released a video announcing that the black sweater will return on July 30th. We are talking about the transaction deadline, which will be two weeks and one day.

I like the black Mets sweater. We are talking about a nice addition to the club’s jersey cycle.

At the end of the campaign the team announced that uniforms would be worn during home games every Friday.

We know guys will be happy. A person like Marcus Stroman, who is very much on Twitter, would be a good ambassador for Sweater, who campaigned for his return.

And with good reason. He brings an edge I like in training.

During the July 30 match, the first 12,000 fans to be shown at City Field will be presented with a black Francisco Lindor shirt to commemorate the return of the uniform.

I want it to give. Bon Move, New York.

