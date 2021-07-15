Blues’ historic victory over Australia (26-28)

The Blues took revenge on the Wallabies by winning Melbourne (26-28) on Tuesday. It is 31 years since they won in Australia

Last minute this method is not dangerous for the blues. The Blues avenged this time by winning against Wallabies due to a penalty recorded two minutes from the end of regulation time when they bent over at Brisbane a week ago.

This victory by a significantly revived and transformed French team is of historical significance. The French have not imposed themselves on Australia since 1990: the end of a 31-year wait. As a result, Anthony Jello’s teammates will play for this Saturday’s tour victory in Brisbane during the third and final test of the series.

The authors of One Experiment, Damien Bennett (22nd), attribute much of this success to Melvin Zaminet’s score precisely in his role. In the top 14, Perpignan’s back, who did not play a single minute, scored 100% (8/8). This made it possible to seize all the opportunities, while the Australians had the most possession.

Much harder than the first test, the latter scored two attempts by Gordon (38th) and Hooper (71st), but they provided a tactically and strategically controlled copy.

An error that does not allow the score to be kept on hand while recovering 26 minutes (26-25, 75th) from the end of regulatory time. Thanks for the last melee attempt, the last word was the French.