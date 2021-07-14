Home Science Unknown Neurological Disease: 50,000 Postcards Sent by Radio-Canada and CBC

Unknown Neurological Disease: 50,000 Postcards Sent by Radio-Canada and CBC

Jul 14, 2021 0 Comments
Unknown Neurological Disease: 50,000 Postcards Sent by Radio-Canada and CBC

Radio-Canada and CBC journalists try to reach as many people as possible Neurological disease of unknown origin It affects at least 48 people and has so far killed 6 in New Brunswick.

Symptoms of sufferers include, among other things, memory impairment, muscle cramps, pain in the arms and legs, balance and vision problems, and sometimes hallucinations, severe weight loss and behavioral changes.

Health officials do not know what causes these symptoms, but among others, look at the hypothesis of environmental causes.

Health Minister Dorothy Shepard told a news conference that the public would not be able to get further information until the ongoing study on public health was completed.

Meanwhile, Radio-Canada and CBC Citizens’ concerns have been heard, and they believe it is important to continue to investigate the effects of the disease and how the province handles the file.

It is not a medical investigation, but an act to expose the facts and document the stories of the families of the victims. The information collected may be disseminated as part of reports related to the broadcast. Investigation And Fifth Estate.

Anyone with unknown neurological disorders, their families, or anyone with questions about the activities of the public broadcaster in this investigation are invited to join Radio-Canada and the press CBC Works there by sending an email to [email protected] (New window) Or by calling 506 496-0010.

READ  NASA mocked for discarding 'Eskimo Nebula,' 'Siamese Twins Galaxy' as 'actively harmful' phrases

You May Also Like

Which mushrooms to collect? How does the forest communicate with mushrooms? Ask mycologist Peter Cohout

Which mushrooms to collect? How does the forest communicate with mushrooms? Ask mycologist Peter Cohout

வான் மண்டலத்தில் அரிய நிகழ்வு: செவ்வாய், வெள்ளி கிரகங்கள் அருகருகே இன்று தோன்றும் காட்சி

The scene where Mars and Venus appear side by side today

Which planet is habitable? NASA answered this question by saying what kind of planets have the highest chance of life. NASA study shows that the planets are tilted as the Earth delivers life science messages

Which planet is habitable? NASA answered this question by saying what kind of planets have the highest chance of life. NASA study shows that the planets are tilted as the Earth delivers life science messages

How does this arise and how does it affect the global climate? What you need to know about sandstorms | The world

How does this arise and how does it affect the global climate? What you need to know about sandstorms | The world

רן בר זיק

High tech work? “Possible even without 5 units in experience, official degree or math”

History: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

History: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *