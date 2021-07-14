Home World Tigre rebels claim control of another city in Ethiopia

Tigre rebels claim control of another city in Ethiopia

Jul 14, 2021 0 Comments
Tigre rebels claim control of another city in Ethiopia

Insurgent forces in the Ethiopian region of Tigris launched a new offensive yesterday against what a rebel spokesman called “Agencies France Press”, forcing the government to declare a ceasefire within two weeks of the first attack.

“Yesterday (Monday) we launched an offensive in Raya (south of Tigray) and were able to defeat divisions of the Central Security Forces and the Amhara forces,” Ketsev said in a telephone interview with Reda.

He said rebel fighters were still “chasing” pro-government forces. “We were able to guarantee the security of most of southern Tigris,” he said, adding that the rebels had seized control of Alameda, the region ‘s largest city, and insisted he was there.

He is currently unable to contact a federal military spokesman or verify Kedasev’s assurances in light of the disruption of communication networks in the region.

In November, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed launched a military operation in the northern region of the country to disarm the Tigre People’s Liberation Front and arrest its leaders.

After the capture of the state capital, Michel, the government declared victory at the end of November, but the wars continued for eight months.

At the end of June, the army retreated, advancing in the face of lightning progress, which was retreated by forces loyal to the front, which recaptured Mikkeli on the 28th of the month and then captured most of Tigray in the following days.

Monday’s attack is still controlled by Amhara forces south and west of Tigray, which entered to support the federal military in the conflict, which saw atrocities amid the dangers of famine.

READ  Corona Virus Update: Latest World News

“We promised to free every inch of Tigray,” Kedachev Reta said.

He pointed out that wars were still going on in the west of the region, without mentioning any specific location in the area located on the border triangle between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan.

You May Also Like

A crane has collapsed in the Canadian city of Kelowna, killing many

A crane has collapsed in the Canadian city of Kelowna, killing many

Flooding after clouds: Holes in roads and roads are empty | Domestic

Flooding after clouds: Holes in roads and roads are empty | Domestic

Woman dies of two different types of COVID ... Will another crisis come? - Finance

Woman dies of two different types of COVID … Will another crisis come? – Finance

The Ministry of Health confirms that the variant delta will already be in Bogot

The Ministry of Health confirms that the variant delta will already be in Bogot

Decline in Florida: Second Canadian body found at site

Decline in Florida: Second Canadian body found at site

The unpublished case of a 90-year-old Belgian woman has been affected simultaneously with two variants of Kovit-19 | International

The unpublished case of a 90-year-old Belgian woman has been affected simultaneously with two variants of Kovit-19 | International

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *