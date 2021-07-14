Southgate, Kane and Sterling painting published in London

A mural, commissioned by Sadiq Khan, was published in Vinegar Yard (Permanci). It features a portrait of England coach Gareth Southgate, two key players of the English selection, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Produced by urban artists Murwals, Which aims to celebrate the best journey ever made Three lions During Euro 2020. As an example of the inscription in the middle of the painting: ” You made us proud »( You made us proud 2).

It comes just in time after the wave Racist comments received by three England team players Creates support messages starting this week and following.

« On behalf of all the London players, congratulations on taking our fantastic England football team and their fantastic manager Gareth Southgate to the final of the tournament. », Declared mayor of London.

Mark Silver, Founder Murwals, Joins him in singing the praises of the national team: ” On and off the pitch, [Gareth Southgate] And his soldiers are a true role model for the young London people, and we are delighted to be celebrating their historic achievements with the Mayor on our own meadows. We look forward to re-energizing them and seeing them perform even better next year. [à l’occasion de la Coupe du Monde 2022]. »

This work is definitely on display for everyone to see and is definitely worth a look. However, we hope it will not suffer the same devastation Portrait of Marcus Rashford, later restored.