Kavi Leonard Knee Surgery

Jul 14, 2021 0 Comments
Kawhi Leonard sera-t-il apte au début de la saison prochaine ?

The Clippers winger suffered a partial tear up to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Kavi Leonard at the pool table. The victim, who was reported to have sprained his right knee in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against Jazz, has twice missed the last eight games of the Finals MVP LA Clippers in the play-offs. On Tuesday we learned that he was suffering from tears in the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee and that he had undergone surgery. The California claimant did not give a return date, but we do know that this type of injury can be several months away from prosecution, depending on the severity of the injury and the severity of the injury.

Champion with San Antonio and Toronto, the 30-year-old Leonard joined Clippers two years ago. Now, he has not enjoyed the same success as his previous clubs in California … He finished last season with 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, with a $ 36 million player option in 2021-22. He can be free this summer and join the club he wants. Due to various physical ailments, he has not played in more than 60 matches in the last four seasons. At the start of the next one, the countdown is already on to see him on foot in LA or elsewhere.

