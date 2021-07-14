From the NFL to the CFL, it’s a humble passage for you

The Montreal Alloutes defensive line is threatening to face the quarterbacks in 2021, and is now relying on the former NFL first-round pick.

Green Bay Packers ranked 26th in 2013, Canada-US. Dayton Jones is certainly not confident of advancing to the Canadian Football League after seven seasons south of the border. Boundary, but here he is in a sparrow uniform.

“Many of my friends called me and said, ‘You’re crazy, if I were you, I’d be waiting,'” Jones said after a three-day camp on Tuesday by video conference. I was fascinated. ”

“I have no regrets about my decision. […] This was not a big blow to my ego. In fact, it made me very humble in the locker room. At the end of the day, many players have a chance to reach the next level, but some of them stay there for a long time. “

Desire to end in practice

In 68 professional NFL games, mostly with the Packers, but with the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Riders, the athlete who threw 31 candles before the start of the season hit 10 quarterback sacks, one interception and two recovered balls. Completed 89 tags, including 64 solos.

Although he believed he could have had another NFL chance with a little patience, Jones wanted to cross the line, even though he would get another chance in the United States in the future.

“I want to end my life strong. I don’t want to be a guy like “You know what? The NFL doesn’t work for me anymore, so I’m going to retire”. I compete. I didn’t give enough to say that football was over. ”

“I’m proud of everything I did on the field and the friendship I made during that time. Football has given me a lot of things. It has allowed my mom and my wife to buy me a home and help our kids. Now I have to focus on my work.”

In fact, the 6’4 ”, 285 LP player praised the attacking players, believing they were playing at a level similar to the NFL game.