Following heavy rains yesterday, parts of southern England were hit by significant flooding, including in Surrey and parts west of the capital. Some London underground stations, such as Euston and Sloan Square, were also affected.

The meteorological office said the water intrusion was followed by heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon. Yellow alert issued. The London Fire Department has already received more than 1,000 calls regarding flooding in northwest and south-west London. Therefore, it asks that people not raise their taxes too much, except in the case of real emergencies.

STheSnowDreamer Et Pettagna Cars are now stuck on a major lane via West London pic.twitter.com/8SXRTV9nM0 – Chris (jcjwardy) July 12, 2021

Areas around Notting Hill have been severely affected. The first heavy rain started at 4pm and then at 5pm the Donetsk storm led to rain. Half an hour later, the streets and houses were submerged. It is especially located on the side of the Portobello road, under which the sloping area forms a type of “basin” suitable for water accumulation.

Flooding in the heart of Portobello. Photo: Laurent Collin.

Many found themselves sometimes with a meter of water in their homes, especially those located in the basement, forcing them to evacuate the premises. Most businesses in the district, such as the well-known French bakery Maison Budget, are now paralyzed and describe significant material damage. Their electrical installations damaged stoves and refrigerators. So the bakery is closed and there is no option in re-operating.