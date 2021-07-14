Home Top News Floods in London and south of England

Floods in London and south of England

Jul 14, 2021 0 Comments
Inondations à Londres
By Mail Norban | On 07/13/2021 at 1:52 pm | Updated on 07/13/2021 at 2:29 pm

Following heavy rains yesterday, parts of southern England were hit by significant flooding, including in Surrey and parts west of the capital. Some London underground stations, such as Euston and Sloan Square, were also affected.

The meteorological office said the water intrusion was followed by heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon. Yellow alert issued. The London Fire Department has already received more than 1,000 calls regarding flooding in northwest and south-west London. Therefore, it asks that people not raise their taxes too much, except in the case of real emergencies.

Areas around Notting Hill have been severely affected. The first heavy rain started at 4pm and then at 5pm the Donetsk storm led to rain. Half an hour later, the streets and houses were submerged. It is especially located on the side of the Portobello road, under which the sloping area forms a type of “basin” suitable for water accumulation.

Flooding in the heart of Portobello. Photo: Laurent Collin.

Many found themselves sometimes with a meter of water in their homes, especially those located in the basement, forcing them to evacuate the premises. Most businesses in the district, such as the well-known French bakery Maison Budget, are now paralyzed and describe significant material damage. Their electrical installations damaged stoves and refrigerators. So the bakery is closed and there is no option in re-operating.

READ  Jamie Foxx's sister, Deandra Dixon, has died at the age of 36

You May Also Like

Flash Flood Live in London - Cars Underwater, Train Chaos and Brian May's House Launched Monthly Rainy Month

Flash Flood Live in London – Cars Underwater, Train Chaos and Brian May’s House Launched Monthly Rainy Month

2023 North American Native Games in Nova Scotia

2023 North American Native Games in Nova Scotia

Equinix makes Paris-London at the speed of light

Equinix makes Paris-London at the speed of light

Dictoc opens a pop-up store in London

Dictoc opens a pop-up store in London

North America: Amidst the heat wave, fires are on the rise

North America: Amidst the heat wave, fires are on the rise

Recent London Floods: Biblical Flash Flood Destroys Capital After Euro 2020 Disaster | UK

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *