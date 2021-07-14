American Airlines releases money for the first time since the outbreak

(New York) American Airlines on Tuesday, America’s air traffic using mittetuppataip, for the first time since the epidemic began in the second quarter of positive cash flow used to retrieve.

COVID-19 up to $ 100 million a day in the beginning of widespread burning company, a million dollars a day from April to June, was able to publish a report that describes the net.

“இரண்டாவது காலாண்டில் 21 பில்லியன் டாலருக்கும் அதிகமான பணத்தை நாங்கள் பெற்றுள்ளோம், இது அமெரிக்க வரலாற்றில் மிக உயர்ந்த தொகையாகும்” என்று நிர்வாக இயக்குனர் டக் பார்க்கர் மற்றும் அமெரிக்காவின் செயல்பாட்டுத் தலைவர் ராபர்ட் ஐசோம் ஆகியோர் ஊழியர்களுக்கு அனுப்பிய செய்தியில் தெரிவித்தனர். .

The company, which will release its final quarterly results on July 22, expects second-quarter earnings to fall 37.5% compared to the same period in 2019, before the epidemic.

Including exceptional tax gain, the company net loss of 35 million to 25 million between the decision and expects net profits. If adjusted for this exceptional item, the loss of 1 billion to 1.1 billion 1.2 billion should be up.

But that was better than expected turnover in officials expressed their record. “We are clearly moving in the right direction. ”

They expect that the company has a turnover of 40% decrease. Adjusted loss, while still significant, “the lowest since the beginning of the epidemic,” the officials said.

COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the US economy is gradually allowed to open again. அமெரிக்கர்கள் மீண்டும் பயணத்திற்குத் திரும்பியுள்ளனர்: போக்குவரத்து பாதுகாப்பு நிறுவனம் (டிஎஸ்ஏ) திரையிட்ட பயணிகளின் எண்ணிக்கை தொற்றுநோய்க்கு முந்தையதை விட 15% முதல் 20% வரை குறைவாகவே உள்ளது, ஆனால் இப்போது வழக்கமாக ஒரு நாளைக்கு 2 மில்லியனுக்கும் அதிகமாக உள்ளது.