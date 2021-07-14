A new chapter in the history of Sportster

If we had been able to find the key lines of the Bon America presentation a few months ago, this time, the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S would have revealed all its secrets.

Updating the Sporty Cruiser Sportster style officially released by the American company, Milwaukee offers diversity in the manufacturer’s list, which gives the opportunity to re-introduce a popular model.

As announced a few days ago, we see the V-Twin Revolution Max 1250D at the heart of the bike, which already equips the brand’s first track, the Bon America. With 121 horsepower and 125 Nm of torque, “ The Sportster S sets new performance standards for the Sportster lineup Announced by Jochen Jeets, CEO of the brand.

With its taken profile, the Sportster S is exposed around its core engine. This new version of the latest Harley-Davidson liquid-cooled V-Twin was developed to produce enormous torque at low torque, with a torque curve that remains unchanged in the power range.

To reduce the overall weight of the motorcycle (just 228 kg in the running line), the engine is integrated into the vehicle as the centerpiece of the chassis. The use of light materials makes it possible to obtain an interesting weight / power ratio. The pipe truss swing is made of hand welded steel. Above is a Showa 43mm reverse cartridge fork, while the rear suspension is handed over with hydraulic preload adjustment for the Shora Bigback reservoir shock.

Lightweight five-spoke cast aluminum wheels feature wide Dunlop / Harley-Davidson Series GT503 tires. The new Prembo features a single-disc front device with a four-piston monoblock radial caliper and a 320 mm diameter disc braking system. The rear brake benefits from a premium two-piston caliper and a 260mm diameter disc.

The forward foot restraints and lower handles put the Sportster S ride in an aggressive position. Seat height is 755mm, most riders can keep their feet up when stationary, and the brake and clutch levers are adjustable.

The generous front tire is similar to playing a classic Bobber, while the rear end, elevated exhaust and separate seat are inspired by the popular Harley-Davidson XR750, a flat track engine. The reverse fork and wide profile tires ensure the sporty character of the bike. The engine finish has been upgraded with a “chocolate satin” coating on the magnesium covers.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with three pre-planned and selective ride modes (sport, road and rain) that electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle and the level of technical intervention. Two custom methods can be used to create a set of characteristics that will suit the pilot their personal preferences or special circumstances. A new six-axle shifting unit allows the motorcycle to make a real technological breakthrough: when the ABS comes to the corner, the wheel resistance can deactivate the traction control in three stages, the rest of the torque control when turning the corner, tire pressure control, but also a constant speed regulator.

The 4-inch DFT screen displays all devices with Bluetooth connectivity and supports infotainment: music, incoming and outgoing calls, and navigation provided by the Harley-Davidson app. Full LED lights feature a Daymaker LED headlight designed to produce uniform light.

Various parts are available in the motorcycle introduction: a mid-control conversion kit, various tools to enhance the passenger comfort, sundowner saddle, removable windshield, Sportster S tailbag.

, 6 sold from 15,690 and available in three colors, the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S will arrive at French dealerships in September. Until then, orders will be open and you can customize it via the official Harley-Davidson website.