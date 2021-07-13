Home Science Which planet is habitable? NASA answered this question by saying what kind of planets have the highest chance of life. NASA study shows that the planets are tilted as the Earth delivers life science messages

Life on the Planets: NASA has been detecting life on other planets for a long time because there are so many missions going on at the moment. Now a study has found out what kind of planetary life there is.

Life on the Planets: In addition to Mars, the US space agency NASA is exploring the possibility of life on planets such as Venus and Saturn. NASA-funded study has found the answer to the question of what kind of planetary life is possible. Exoplanetary planets (planets outside our solar system) with a slight inclination on the Earth-like axis are likely to have complex life due to the potential of the oxygen-rich atmosphere, the study said.

The first Exoplanet was discovered in 1992, about 30 years ago, when it was believed that the life of a planet depended on many factors. The planet must be in the Goldlock region, so water is available and there must be oxygen in the atmosphere for advanced life like Earth. A model was prepared in this study, in which the conditions for life on Earth to thrive (life of the planets in our solar system). It also focused on how conditions change with different amounts of oxygen for photosynthetic life.

Important information received from the sample

In a statement, Stephanie Olson, lead author of the study, who works at Proud University in Indiana, said: “With this model, we can learn a lot by changing the situation (Life on the Planet Founded). We are also exploring how land distribution interacts.Three factors can increase the amount of oxygen on a planet – a long day, high surface pressure and plate tectonics forming continents.All these can affect the rotation of the ocean and the nutrients associated with it.

More than 4700 exoplanets were discovered

Researchers believe this will help maintain the Earth’s oxygen levels. The study was presented at the 2021 Goldsmith Geochemistry Conference. Studies so far have found more than 4,700 exoplanets in 3,500 planetary systems. Of these, more than 800 have more than one planet. In a study released last month, there was only one planet in the Milky Way galaxy named Kepler-442b, which receives enough smoke from its star to form a biosphere through ‘oxygen’ photosynthesis.

