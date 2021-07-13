WhatsApp: How to prevent photos and videos from consuming your cell phone storage

WhatsApp storage

Since its launch in 2009, WhatsApp has become the most used news app in the world. With more than two billion users, Facebook-owned app has become a personal and commercial necessity, enabling the average person to register Ten groups between family, friends and work.

This situation led to more information leading to problems in the mental health of the population, especially among the Covid 19 epidemics, this application is very important for the “normal” functioning of the community.

However, apart from this, one should also talk about the number of files (Photos, videos, documents, gifs, stickers) They’ve reached the cell phone in the last year, and little by little, they start to fill up the device’s memory; Trash files that take up valuable space.

Of course, entering chat through chat and starting to delete photo by video through photo and video is a tedious task, and it does not guarantee complete destruction of all the information that does not work (of course one or another picture goes through the highs).

Taking care of this requirement, WhatsApp has ways to configure the entry of new information on mobile, which ensures that it is user-determined Any documents, photos or videos are stored in the cell phone’s memory and the device is not automatic.

For this reason, Infopa brings you a guide to make changes to the configuration of your WhatsApp account so you can make sure only the information that is most important to you is stored.

To get started, you need to identify two ways to configure each profile of WhatsApp in a personalized way, thus preventing “junk files on your cell phone” from being saved. The first option “Visibility of multimedia files” This can be fixed as follows:

1. Enter the WhatsApp app.

2. The icon with three vertical dots should be located in the upper right corner. Tap it and select the option ‘Settings‘.

3. In this menu, you ‘Chats‘Disable option later’Media file visibility‘.

This new option allows you to better manage the space used in the application

Similarly, this process can be performed with a specific chat, in order to avoid inaccurate conversation that floods the cell phone memory with unwanted files. To do this, you must follow these steps:

1. Enter the chat or group you want to configure.

2. As in the previous tutorial, you should find the icon of the three vertical dots at the top right of the dialog.

3. Now you have to choose the option ‘See contact‘If you are in a private chat or’Team Info‘If you’ve in a group chat.

4. Then you have to select the option ‘Media file visibility‘, And choose from options’No.‘Finally’OK‘.

A second option to prevent unwanted files from corrupting the cell phone’s memory as much as possible is to cancel ‘automatic download’:

1. Enter WhatsApp.

2. Select the ‘Icon’ in the top rightSetting up‘Tap vertically with three dots’Settings‘.

3. ‘Storage and dataScroll through the ‘and’ optionAutomatic download‘.

The new storage tool allows you to manage space in the application

4. There you can configure files that can be downloaded via mobile data or WiFi. It is only for opening and removing each of these tools Cheque For all options. Prevents files from being downloaded automatically, regardless of the type of network the cell phone is connected to.

