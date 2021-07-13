The scene where Mars and Venus appear side by side today

Mars and Venus appear side by side today as a rare phenomenon in the atmosphere. This amazing scene can be seen with the naked eye.

There are so many wonderful things happening in the sky. Many of them are invisible to the naked eye. Some can be seen through a telescope. Some can even be seen with the naked eye. An amazing aerial event is taking place this (Tuesday) evening to enjoy with the naked eye.

That is, the planets revolve around the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. The distance between each planet varies. Thus, when the planets are traveling in their respective orbits, it is as if the nearest planet is overtaking the distant planet.

At that moment the two planets seemed to be side by side. This evening, Venus and the farthest Mars seem to be side by side. Then the angle between them will be less than one degree.

If you stand on the terrace of the house after sunset this evening and look west, you will see a light-matched moon. The farthest Mars light seems to be less close to Venus. This amazing scene can be seen with the naked eye.