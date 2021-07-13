Home Science The scene where Mars and Venus appear side by side today

The scene where Mars and Venus appear side by side today

Jul 13, 2021 0 Comments
வான் மண்டலத்தில் அரிய நிகழ்வு: செவ்வாய், வெள்ளி கிரகங்கள் அருகருகே இன்று தோன்றும் காட்சி

Mars and Venus appear side by side today as a rare phenomenon in the atmosphere. This amazing scene can be seen with the naked eye.

Chennai,

There are so many wonderful things happening in the sky. Many of them are invisible to the naked eye. Some can be seen through a telescope. Some can even be seen with the naked eye. An amazing aerial event is taking place this (Tuesday) evening to enjoy with the naked eye.

That is, the planets revolve around the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. The distance between each planet varies. Thus, when the planets are traveling in their respective orbits, it is as if the nearest planet is overtaking the distant planet.

At that moment the two planets seemed to be side by side. This evening, Venus and the farthest Mars seem to be side by side. Then the angle between them will be less than one degree.

If you stand on the terrace of the house after sunset this evening and look west, you will see a light-matched moon. The farthest Mars light seems to be less close to Venus. This amazing scene can be seen with the naked eye.

READ  February weather forecast: important confirmations for a cold turn from Russia in the middle of the month

You May Also Like

Which planet is habitable? NASA answered this question by saying what kind of planets have the highest chance of life. NASA study shows that the planets are tilted as the Earth delivers life science messages

Which planet is habitable? NASA answered this question by saying what kind of planets have the highest chance of life. NASA study shows that the planets are tilted as the Earth delivers life science messages

How does this arise and how does it affect the global climate? What you need to know about sandstorms | The world

How does this arise and how does it affect the global climate? What you need to know about sandstorms | The world

רן בר זיק

High tech work? “Possible even without 5 units in experience, official degree or math”

History: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

History: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Creating Bendable Bands bng

Creating Bendable Bands bng

How many atoms are there in the visible universe?

How many atoms are there in the visible universe?

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *