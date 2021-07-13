Cannes 2021: Picture of the day, good plan ... We are putting forward Monday, July 12th

“SO FESTIVAL” information of the day

Actress Leah Zedox was not present at the screening of “The French Dispatch” produced by Wes Anderson. The approval of the doctor he attended to go to Cannes is not yet available.

Leah Sedox, who is positive for Covit-19, will not climb the steps of the palace, despite being vaccinated and asymptomatic, and then with the entire crew of “The French Dispatch”, Wes Anderson’s picture was presented at the official selection. The film marks the actress’ reunion with the American director, who co-directed “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014) with Ralph Fiennes, Adrian Brady, Bill Murray and Edward Norton.

Alicia Keys will perform at the end of the auction. Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Michael Yeh and Heidi Klum have all confirmed their arrival. Of the 27 editions, the Amfar exhibition, organized during the Cannes Film Festival, has raised nearly 198 million euros for research. The napkin ring was set at 11,000 euros.

The movie of the day

Wes Anderson’s film, “The French Dispatch”, starred Owen Wilson, Timothy Solomon, Elizabeth Moss, Francis McDomont, Tilda Swindon and Leah Sedax. The film features a collection of stories from a recent issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th century French city.