Home Economy Boeing’s test flight to ISS with a capsule is coming soon

Boeing’s test flight to ISS with a capsule is coming soon

Jul 13, 2021 0 Comments
Boeing's test flight to ISS with a capsule is coming soon

Boeing is finalizing preparations for its next test flight by assembling and testing the ISS, a rocket carrying its capsule. In twenty days, the theft will take place.

We are approaching the moment of truth for Boeing. Within twenty days, the aviation agent will know if a capsule can be sent into space to the International Space Station (ISS) and where the dock can go. If the American company wins, it will go to the next level, which will reflect the maneuver, but this time with a training team.

At the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, arrangements are in their home. In A stage point Shared on July 9, the US space agency reported on the current assembly of the Atlas V rocket. They will be responsible for propelling the capsule beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, having never encountered ISS before, through a series of large orbits around the Earth.

Once set up, the rocket designed by the United Launch Alliance (a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing) to control flight controls, engines and systems will be fired. Once these steps are taken, the CST-100 Starliner capsule will be mounted on top of the launcher. According to the latest news, it is scheduled to depart on July 30, following subsequent postponements.

READ  AstraZeneca suspends corona virus vaccine test after 'unexplained illness' in UK participant

Turn the page about the failure of the first task

The mission, originally expected to take place at the end of July, is scheduled to take place in 2020 and is one of the most important space meetings. Since the previous test failed in December 2019, it is a litmus test for Boeing. Since then, the next shooting window has been continuously postponed, all in an epidemic environment that has never stopped. Nothing was done to help things.

During the first attempt, named Orbital Flight Test-1, two important events occurred in the spacecraft’s software. Its trajectory was changed toward the planned orbit. However, Boeing noted that the failure had previously proven beyond a reasonable doubt that its emergency system was actually working: the capsule reached Earth effortlessly despite a bad environment.

Atlas V Rocket
Atlas V Rocket // Source: Joel Kowski

Since then, NASA and Boeing have made significant changes that will not update the situation for December 2019. Another misnomer would not bury Boeing’s participation in low – Earth orbit – tell the ISS – but it’s a terrible signal. The difference with SpaceX is that it now routinely sends people on ISS, which is completely dynamic.

Meanwhile, the first teams for Starliner are already in place. For the unmanned test flight, three crew members, Barry Wilmore, Mike Finke and Nicole Mann, are announced. For the first real team cycle, Sunita Williams, Josh Casada and Jeanette Fps were selected. In the first case, the stay should be brief in a few days. Second, it spreads in a few months.

Share on social media

Continuation in the video

You May Also Like

«Les équilibres entre action publique et action privée vont donc bouger, comme toujours dans les grandes catastrophes»

When companies become champions of trust

Amazon's appeal against the Cloud Jedi Contract Award has been dismissed

Amazon’s appeal against the Cloud Jedi Contract Award has been dismissed

A big blow to tax havens?

A big blow to tax havens?

The ethics committee in Ottawa was hastily recalled by the Conservatives

Denison Architect Smartboat: A Prefabricated Cabin Working in Nature (Tele)

Denison Architect Smartboat: A Prefabricated Cabin Working in Nature (Tele)

You can quickly find a job in Diktock

You can quickly find a job in Diktock

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *