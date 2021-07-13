Boeing’s test flight to ISS with a capsule is coming soon

Boeing is finalizing preparations for its next test flight by assembling and testing the ISS, a rocket carrying its capsule. In twenty days, the theft will take place.

We are approaching the moment of truth for Boeing. Within twenty days, the aviation agent will know if a capsule can be sent into space to the International Space Station (ISS) and where the dock can go. If the American company wins, it will go to the next level, which will reflect the maneuver, but this time with a training team.

At the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, arrangements are in their home. In A stage point Shared on July 9, the US space agency reported on the current assembly of the Atlas V rocket. They will be responsible for propelling the capsule beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, having never encountered ISS before, through a series of large orbits around the Earth.

Launch of Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2)

July July 30 Friday

2:53 AM ET The unpacked OFT-2 mission will test the final to final capabilities O BoingspaceStarliner spacecraft and ulaulalaunchReturn to Earth from Atlas V rocket launch to docking: https://t.co/ahI4tGaqm4 pic.twitter.com/MnsXsBNUMP – NASA Commercial Crew (@ Business_Team) July 9, 2021

Once set up, the rocket designed by the United Launch Alliance (a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing) to control flight controls, engines and systems will be fired. Once these steps are taken, the CST-100 Starliner capsule will be mounted on top of the launcher. According to the latest news, it is scheduled to depart on July 30, following subsequent postponements.

Turn the page about the failure of the first task

The mission, originally expected to take place at the end of July, is scheduled to take place in 2020 and is one of the most important space meetings. Since the previous test failed in December 2019, it is a litmus test for Boeing. Since then, the next shooting window has been continuously postponed, all in an epidemic environment that has never stopped. Nothing was done to help things.

During the first attempt, named Orbital Flight Test-1, two important events occurred in the spacecraft’s software. Its trajectory was changed toward the planned orbit. However, Boeing noted that the failure had previously proven beyond a reasonable doubt that its emergency system was actually working: the capsule reached Earth effortlessly despite a bad environment.

Since then, NASA and Boeing have made significant changes that will not update the situation for December 2019. Another misnomer would not bury Boeing’s participation in low – Earth orbit – tell the ISS – but it’s a terrible signal. The difference with SpaceX is that it now routinely sends people on ISS, which is completely dynamic.

Meanwhile, the first teams for Starliner are already in place. For the unmanned test flight, three crew members, Barry Wilmore, Mike Finke and Nicole Mann, are announced. For the first real team cycle, Sunita Williams, Josh Casada and Jeanette Fps were selected. In the first case, the stay should be brief in a few days. Second, it spreads in a few months.

Look at the world from space READ Super Seducer 3 - Super Seducer 3 Steam is banned

Photo credit of someone:

United Launch Alliance

Share on social media

Continuation in the video