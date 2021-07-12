Woman dies of two different types of COVID ... Will another crisis come? - Finance

Belgian researchers warn that a 90-year-old woman died of two different strains of COVID-19, which poses another risk in the fight against the disease.

In a first-review analysis of a multi-strain infection, scientists found that the female alpha variant had reduced both the beta strain that first appeared in the UK and the beta strain that was first discovered in South Africa. Presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, according to a report released on Saturday that infections in women may have come from different individuals.

The woman was admitted to a Belgian hospital in March and tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day. She lived alone, received nursing care at home and was not vaccinated. He died five days later as his respiratory symptoms worsened rapidly. When their respiratory samples were tested for anxious variations, both strains were detected in two experiments. Researchers could not say whether the currency played a role in its rapid decline.

The idea of ​​many epidemics is not entirely new. In January, Brazilian scientists reported two cases involving the COVID-19 coin, but the study has not yet been published in a scientific journal. Researchers have previously found evidence of individuals affected by several strains of influenza. Cases suggest that co-infection may be more common than is currently known.

“The global phenomenon of this phenomenon is underestimated due to the limited evidence for variations of interest and the lack of an easy way to identify coins with the entire genetic sequence,” said Anne Vankirbergen, the study’s lead author and molecular biologist. Of OLV Hospital in Allst, Belgium. “It is important to be alert to co-infections.”

These cases also raise questions about how many vaccines can be given. As the fast-spreading Delta variant now dominates many places, including the UK, pharmaceutical manufacturers are rushing to test their scenarios against the variants and develop newer versions that offer better protection. Countries are also considering offering booster displays this winter to protect against declining vaccine responses.