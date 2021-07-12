Will FIFA 22 be on the PS4? Explore the cross-game functionality of the game for non-PS5 players

FIFA 22 is scheduled for release on September 22, and fans are wondering which console the blockbuster owner game will be available on.

With the latest release of the PS5, it’s no surprise FIFA22 Runs on the last console. However, fans of the FIFA series who have not upgraded their computer want to know if the new game will be available for the PS4 and can be played with their friends on other computers.

You can pre-order the FIFA 22 for the PlayStation 4, but a crossover is not possible with the PS5

Fortunately, FIFA 22 will be released on PS4. The decision to make the game of blockbuster football available on both PlayStation systems is a good one because countless players around the world have not yet got their hands on the PS5.

An unfortunate fact for players who receive FIFA 22 on the PS4 is that they cannot enjoy the gaming features that use the PlayStation 5’s hypermotion gameplay technology. At the very least they have the option to get the Ultimate version or FIFA 22 standard on the PS4.

While the other side of FIFA 22 may deceive gamers, there is no guarantee that PS4 players will be able to play with friends on the PS5 or other consoles. E.A. While Sports has yet to say yes or no to this issue, fans will have to wait closer to October 1st to see if it can be played on a different computer.

You can’t play or cross play on multi-generation consoles # FIFA21. However, you can continue your future progression from the PS4 to the PS5 and from the Xbox 1 to the Xbox Series X. https://t.co/mUqU3zcAud – FIFA Live Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 10, 2020

At the very least, there are better cross-game opportunities between the PlayStation and console generations from other companies this year compared to the FIFA 21.

Fans who want to pre-order the Ultimate version on both consoles will get various offers and bonuses. This includes four days of initial access, 4,600 FIFA points and many valuable offers.

When FIFA 22 officially After this fall on October 1st, pre-ordered players will have access on September 27th. This applies to PlayStation 4 and 5 players.

The new FIFA 22 will be full of new features and exciting game features for all PlayStation gamers.

PS4 users will not have to worry about losing new games, as EA will make FIFA 22 available on both consoles. Thanks for the end of Sports. Otherwise, there will be a lot of dissatisfied football video game fans, and the number PS5 The cycle will decrease.

Also read: Will FIFA 22 be a multiplatform? Availability of Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Stadia and PS4 is explained