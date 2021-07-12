Only one change for the second game against the Blues

Fifteen worlds of jogging Top 14: Ranking of Best Tryers

We take the same thing and start all over again – or almost. Australian coach David Rennie is renewing the same opening XV in this second Test against the Blues this Tuesday. Right-hander Daniela Tubu, who returned in the 51st minute of the first match, will start this time replacing Alan Alaladov.

Wallace XV: Banks – Wright, Paisami, Domua, Corybet – Lolesio (O), Gordon (m) – Wilson, Hooper (C), Valettini – Philip, Salakia – Lotto – Dubu, Banga-Amosa, Slipper.

Australian Bench: Lonergan, Bell, Aladdin, Swine, Nisarani, McDermott, Ichidov, Kellogg.