MLP: Gerrit Cole allowed three wins in the Yankees shutdown at Astros

Jul 12, 2021 0 Comments
HOUSTON – The Yankees ace Gerid Cole pleaded with manager Aaron Pooney for the final game of the game before he silenced Jordan Alvarez with 99 mph. His 129th pitch, which was a 1-0 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday, was personal best.

Aaron Judge hit a solo Homer and did the rest of the goal work, allowing his fifth career full game and three shots on three wins. His only nine innings shutout came on May 4, 2018 against Diamondback, while playing for Houston.

The Astros, the leaders of the Western Division of the United States, were eliminated for the second time in a row after a 4-0 defeat to the same Yankees on Friday night.

Goal (9-4), who has been with the Astros since 2018-19, equaled his season record for the fewest wins allowed in a game and made 12 strikeouts. His 129 shots in the game put him at the top of the league this season, surpassing Trevor Boyer’s 126.

Cole fell to Houston for the first time in his third career attempt, winning against all teams on the Manfred tour.

All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman started to warm up for the Yankees in the eighth inning, but never got a chance to play in the end.

