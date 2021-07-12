Great relief for the sun for Game 3!

Already 2-0 up in the series, the Suns will be able to overcome a dangerous blow by adding a third win against the Bucks this Sunday night. A few hours before the meeting, the owner received the best message on any occasion.

The Suns, who are now well placed to win the NBA title, will play a key game for the rest of the series. In Milwaukee for the first time in this final, the Phoenix have a chance to take a 3-0 lead during the win: a dangerous situation in the league, even if the Bucks don’t let up. With one Giannis Antetoga ounpo Motivated, nothing is ever finished.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker will have to respond if they want to deal with a third defeat at Milwaukee in the series, and they have good news in this regard: the presence of Torre Craig.

The winger, who was released due to injury in the previous match, made selections that did not reveal anything serious. But as for his knee worries, is he going to dress up for Game 3 this Sunday? According to Dave McMahon, this was declared “possible” for the game a few hours ago, which was confirmed by Adrian Wozniacki.

The latest injury report for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Sons forward Torre Craig is listed as possible with his right knee injury. pic.twitter.com/8wZjCdBwPs – Dave McMenen (ctmcten) July 11, 2021

Sons F. Tore Craig actually plans to play in Game 3, sources told ESPN. He left Game 2 after he changed that knee, but the MRI was clean and he was going for it tonight. https://t.co/wmAXtxZiXk – Adrian Wozniacki (@wojespn) July 11, 2021

The good news for the Suns is that they will need their best players to secure this break against the Bucks. Because if it fails, the series will restart completely.