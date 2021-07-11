You can quickly find a job in Diktock

Video Social Networking has introduced a program that responds to job opportunities: instead of sending its CV, the Chinese company is proposing to apply with a short video. For now, this model is only available in the United States.

No more long lines on the CV, apply with a short video introducing yourself: this is what Dictoc social networking offers, especially among young people who are very popular. The project, developed by a Chinese company, helps companies respond to job postings. Launched on Wednesday, this tool The trial version will be available until July 31. For now, it is only available in the United States.

To apply, you must post a video with the hashtag on the social network #TikTokResumes (“Restart” is the English word for CV) Then go on stage tiktokresumes.com It collects job vacancies from companies.

Tick ​​Tock encourages its users to apply through these short videos to search for work. © Radio France

An opportunity for big American companies

Many American companies have shown interest in this device: the Chipotle restaurant chain, Abercrombie & Fitch clothing stores, WWE wrestling organizer and the Detroit basketball team. This is an opportunity to target Diktok’s audience and recruit young people from “Generation Z”. “Thanks to Dictoc CVs, potential candidates (…) can show their credibility and their genuine interest, _In a different way from a traditional CV or seated interview_“, Chipotle underlined the company.

This project is coming at the right time. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis, US companies began to move up the slope, which allowed Creating multiple jobs. But some departments, especially those with lower wages, find it difficult to recruit. The company in Cibot, for example, is looking 15,000 employees.

#CareerTok, content or a job to find an employee

This is not the only attempt to thrive on the social network in support of employment. The restaurant chain has been trying for months to impress young people with short videos showing the work of their employees. She presents thus The benefits of working in their restaurant, As “Free food” Where “Charge break time”.

Social networking influencers also provide Advice on finding a job or getting an interview Under the hashtag #CareerTok. DickTok’s use of Nick Tron, the company’s marketing manager: “#CareerTok already triggers a rich conversation on the platform, and we can not wait to see how the community likes TikTok CVs, and help reconsider the recruitment and job search process.”

Dictoc was not the first social network to enter the field of employment. Facebook provides a tool to integrate jobs. Thus it is possible to thank him for the data of his profile.