The unpublished case of a 90-year-old Belgian woman has been affected simultaneously with two variants of Kovit-19 | International

Jul 11, 2021 0 Comments
A case that was not released Sunday by Belgian investigators Covid-19 died nonagenarian in March, After being affected simultaneously by two different types of alpha (British) and beta (South African), an event is undoubtedly “Underrated”.

“This is one of the first documented cases of monetization of two worrying variants of SARS CoV 2,” said study author and molecular biologist Anne Vankirbergan, cited in a report by the European Congress of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

On March 3, 2021, a 90-year-old woman with and without a specific medical history Not vaccinated, Was admitted to a hospital in the Belgian city of Alst after several falls, the case was presented to Congress and reviewed by its select committee.

According to the ECCMID, the nonagenarian who tested positive for COVID-19 initially offered “a good level of oxygen concentration and no signs of respiratory distress.” However, “He soon developed severe respiratory symptoms and died five days later.”The report says.

According to a biologist at OLV Hospital in Allst, “it is difficult to say whether monetization played a role in the two types of rapid deterioration of the patient’s condition.”

On extensive testing and deployment, the hospital found that SARS CoV 2 was infected with two strains of the virus, causing Covid-19: one originally from Great Britain, Called alpha, Another initially found in South Africa, Called beta.

“Both types were in circulation in Belgium at the time (March 2021), so there may be women Was affected by two different individuals. Unfortunately, we do not know how it got polluted, ”said Dr. Vankirbergan.

To date, “No other cases have been released” Of the two variants of the coin, researcher Vankerbergen says it is “important” to sequence and study the “underestimated” series of an event.

Two cases of two different types of infections in Brazil were reported in a study in January, which “has not yet been published by a scientific journal,” ECCMID said.

