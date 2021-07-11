South America celebrates Messi and Argentina’s coronation, Griezmann wants Atletico de Madrid to return

Tonight, Lionel Messi and Argentina beat Brazil (1-0) in the Copa America final in Rio. Angel Di Maria scored the winning goal in the 22nd minute to the delight of the entire country. “Champions”, titled Diario Hoy this Sunday morning as a relief after more than 28 years of famine. Suddenly, it ignites an entire nation. According to El Ancosti, the Argentines are again “kings of the United States.” After all, a whole bunch of people watch Lionel Messi lift a trophy with his national team, cursed until then. “History” was written on the night in Maracana, Rio, when Rio Negro promised that “Argentina’s happiness will never end”. Beyond Argentina, even a whole continent is pleased with Lionel Messi, who finally won his election. Owesian writes this morning with a play about words in Spanish called “worthy”, Messi.

Griezmann wants to return to Atletico

FC Barcelona continue its transfer window. On Saturday, we told you about an exchange between Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niquேs with Atletico de Madrid. According to Mundo Deportivo this Sunday, things are going well. In fact, two technicians from the respective two clubs, Ronald Koeman and Diego Simeone, will accept the deal. Saul is also said to be excited about the Barcelona plan. Like the Frenchman who wants to return to Colconeros, the sports newspaper says. The media reports that there are other ways at the table for Persia to leave for the French. It is not necessary to leave for Atletico. The case to follow.

No pressure on the real Mbappé

This is about an Ace Kylian Pope this Sunday. The media explains that Real Madrid will not force things on the French international this summer. The Spanish club did not want to go hand wrestling with PSG. Mbappé’s entourage wants the Matrilinians to openly go there in this file in order to understand the desires of the PSG star. But even so, Paris is demanding at least 150 M claim for its player. Obstacles to financially fair play actually cross the French capital.