Sophie Downt was ridiculed by her comrades: Discover the unusual nickname she inherited: The Current Girl The Make

Sophie Twente is one of the favorite animators of the French. With the show This is a story, Following ten years of testimony, he won the hearts of the public he left behind in 2016, before returning to France 2 next year. The deal is over. While the public adores her, Sophie Devant enjoys a great moment of solitude on the red carpet at the American Film Festival in Dow … This earned him a beautiful nickname, Revealed by Jean-Luc Reichman 12 strokes at noon On TF1, Friday, July 9, 2021! During his game, the host, who faced a tough decision, asked a candidate the following question: “Which animator is his team nickname for Coquette Blanchett?” The correct answer? Sophie Dawant!

Moment of loneliness at the ceremony on TV

What a surprise for Leo Matteo’s translator who asked for a little explanation from his side jetty, the show’s voiceover! It turns out that the arrival of Sophie Downton on the red carpet in Devil was very noticeable. Late arrival, The small screen star did not receive the expected reception. Suddenly, however, the photographers rush in and flash their cameras. But really, the focus is not on Sophie Davant, but on American actress Cate Blanchett who was behind her! Before the host realizes the situation, with the professional, is a lot of fun. Since then, Sophie Downt’s team has nicknamed her Kecket Blanchett with a lot of humor. Enough to make the 58-year-old host laugh, with funny nicknames. His son Nicholas really enjoyed the resemblance between his mother and Oprah Winfrey who interviewed the elderly. “He found another nickname that made me laugh: Oprah cold wine, which is very suitable for me“, If she had whispered to Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine You have C, on 28 May 2021.

