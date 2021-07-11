Hollywood journalist Léa Seydoux can be exclusively guaranteed to be lost French Office Cannes premiere. The actress’ future participation in the festival will also be broadcast after a positive test for COVID-19.

Zedox was fully vaccinated, but tested positive while working on a film, his promoter Christine Tripiccio confirmed in the Associated Press on Saturday. She is asymptomatic and isolated at her home in Paris, hoping that negative trials on consecutive days will allow her to continue attending festivals in the south of France.

Zedox was named one of the most ubiquitous stars in Cannes this year. He has starred in four films at the festival, including three contests for the Palm d’Or, which he shares the honor of winning with 2013 Blue is the hottest color.

In Cannes, Cedax plays Wes Anderson in the film French Office; In Arnaud Teslechin Disappointed; In Bruno Dumont France; et Ildikó Enyedi The story of my wife.

On Saturday, Cannes organizers praised the success of the festival, which requires a full vaccination test or negative test within 48 hours of entering the festival center. Masks are mandatory in rooms.

Cannes tests about 4,000 people a day. The festival’s art director, Fremax, said there was no positive evidence on Friday.