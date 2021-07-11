Home Entertainment Leah Sedex tested positive for COVID-19 at the Miss Cannes Film Festival in May

Leah Sedex tested positive for COVID-19 at the Miss Cannes Film Festival in May

Jul 11, 2021 0 Comments
Leah Sedex tested positive for COVID-19 at the Miss Cannes Film Festival in May

Hollywood journalist Léa Seydoux can be exclusively guaranteed to be lost French Office Cannes premiere. The actress’ future participation in the festival will also be broadcast after a positive test for COVID-19.

Zedox was fully vaccinated, but tested positive while working on a film, his promoter Christine Tripiccio confirmed in the Associated Press on Saturday. She is asymptomatic and isolated at her home in Paris, hoping that negative trials on consecutive days will allow her to continue attending festivals in the south of France.

Zedox was named one of the most ubiquitous stars in Cannes this year. He has starred in four films at the festival, including three contests for the Palm d’Or, which he shares the honor of winning with 2013 Blue is the hottest color.

In Cannes, Cedax plays Wes Anderson in the film French Office; In Arnaud Teslechin Disappointed; In Bruno Dumont France; et Ildikó Enyedi The story of my wife.

On Saturday, Cannes organizers praised the success of the festival, which requires a full vaccination test or negative test within 48 hours of entering the festival center. Masks are mandatory in rooms.

Cannes tests about 4,000 people a day. The festival’s art director, Fremax, said there was no positive evidence on Friday.

READ  'Ellen DeGeneres Show' repeats 'resting' at Australian Tv set network, replaced with 'Desperate Housewives'

You May Also Like

Sophie Downt was ridiculed by her comrades: Discover the unusual nickname she inherited: The Current Girl The Make

Sophie Downt was ridiculed by her comrades: Discover the unusual nickname she inherited: The Current Girl The Make

Apple is negotiating NFL broadcasting rights

"Le bureau français"

Wes Anderson chooses 32 movies to watch

Check out Ken Scott’s new film Goodbye Happiness.

Check out Ken Scott’s new film Goodbye Happiness.

Matthew Proderik and Uzo Aduba star in the American Opioid Crisis miniseries

Matthew Proderik and Uzo Aduba star in the American Opioid Crisis miniseries

"The Velvet Underground" by Todd Haynes

“The Velvet Underground” by Todd Haynes

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *