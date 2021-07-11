Final / Euro 2020 / Final / Italy-England / Awesome situation in London in a few hours from SOFOOT.com

English supporters are ready to vibrate, tremble, tremble and rejoice above all else.

More than a few hours of pain for the Euro final football match between England and Italy at Wembley. Having lost such a level of competition for 55 years and won the 1966 World Cup final against FRG at home (their only major final), the English supporters are ready to give their voice. Gareth Southgate had already gathered several thousand people in their suburbs of Wembley to support the men.



5 hours until kickoff and England fans are already ready? (Via rubenmartinweb)pic.twitter.com/0MOeQoQOm8 – ESPN FC (SPESPNFC) July 11, 2021

This Sunday the city of London will be rocked by the sounds of “Football coming home” and “Sweet Caroline” from all sides. After the subsequent exclusion of Germany, Ukraine and Denmark, The Three lions They can count on the unwavering support of their public to mark the history of the election. In front, Only 1000 Italians were allowed to join the UK National.

Reinforcements are coming from Piccadilly. That’s how it is all over the city. pic.twitter.com/xJzATaPQej – Vincent Tuluk (entvincentdduluc) July 11, 2021

The night promises to be great if English wins.