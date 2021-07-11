Home Sports Brief MLP: Ronald Aguna Jr. Seriously Injured | Historical photography

Jul 11, 2021 0 Comments
Ronald Aquina Jr. was seriously injured

He needed the help of a cart to leave the field.

Max Scherzer to launch All-Star Game?

Dave Roberts is considering replacing the newly selected Scherzer with Dave Martinez, who did not have the opportunity to do so last year.

Speaking of the All-Star game, Yadier Molina (newly selected) will not be there to rest from injury. So Umar Narwas (Milwaukee) will be there.

There will be no dumb beds.

Historical photography

Two of the best players in the Japanese gave a pose.

Talking about Shoaib Othani, here is a good advertisement about him.

Nestor Cortes Jr.’s mustache speaks for itself

The Yankees only allow the mustache, and Jug Nestor Cortez Jr.’s mustache is at the center of the speech in the Bronx.

Charles-Alexis Prespois

From the beginning of the site to the present, Charles has been a true baseball fan. He wants fans to have a reaction to choosing a fashion MLP for information and that baseball will continue to be important in Quebec. You can always ask him on 91.9 Sports to discuss MLP news.

Publications: 3850

READ  Transformers: Justin Herbert, Control Tower | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

