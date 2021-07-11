Brief MLP: Ronald Aguna Jr. Seriously Injured | Historical photography

Ronald Aquina Jr. was seriously injured
He needed the help of a cart to leave the field.
Max Scherzer to launch All-Star Game?
Dave Roberts is considering replacing the newly selected Scherzer with Dave Martinez, who did not have the opportunity to do so last year.
Speaking of the All-Star game, Yadier Molina (newly selected) will not be there to rest from injury. So Umar Narwas (Milwaukee) will be there.
There will be no dumb beds.
Historical photography
Two of the best players in the Japanese gave a pose.
Talking about Shoaib Othani, here is a good advertisement about him.
Nestor Cortes Jr.’s mustache speaks for itself
The Yankees only allow the mustache, and Jug Nestor Cortez Jr.’s mustache is at the center of the speech in the Bronx.