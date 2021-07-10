The London Euston station was closed following a ‘severe attack’ as armed police blocked the travel center

The Euston station was closed after two people were injured in a “severe attack” on the train.

Armed police rushed to London’s bustling traffic center just after 7am today.

The Euston station was closed after two people were injured in a ‘severe attack’ Credit: Alami

All trains entering and leaving the station have been stopped – and dozens of trains on the West Coast main line have been canceled.

Dramatic scenes from inside the train show armed officers gathered on stage.

A spokesman for the UK Traffic Police said: “The UK Traffic Police were called to the Euston station today (July 8) at 7:09 am following reports of a severe attack on a train.

“Special agents were stopped and a man was arrested and remanded in police custody on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment for degenerative injuries.

“You don’t think their injuries are life-changing or life-threatening.”

“A suffocation incident”

The Union of Railways, Maritime and Transport (RMT) said the victim was one of its members.

RMD General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a terrible incident that will send shock waves to the entire train family and our hearts are with our member, his colleagues and his family this morning.

“While we wait for all the facts, the union will provide practical support to our member and Euston’s staff if the police investigation continues.”

A passenger on the train tweeted: “The train has stopped in Euston following a violent attack on a nearby train.

“Many armed officers are constantly crossing the train in search of the culprit. No one can get off the train.”