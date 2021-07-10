How To Scan QR Code With Your Android Phone iPhone Camera

How To Scan QR Code With Your Android iPhone Camera: QR codes can be found anywhere today. QR codes can be found on every product we purchase, including vaccination certificates and ID cards. In this digital age, QR codes have become a part of our lives.

What are QR codes?

QR (Quick Response) codes are the latest digital barcodes. These matrix barcodes were introduced in 1994 by a Japanese company. QR codes look like black squares set on a white surface. QR codes are generated by encrypting information, website links, etc. within this barcode.

Scan the QR code to quickly access a website, download apps, send messages, make payments and more. All you have to do is scan the QR codes with your mobile phone camera. Let’s see how to scan QR code using your smartphone.

How To Scan QR Code On Android Phone?

QR code scanners are also offered on Android phones. All versions of Android above and above the eighth version have a QR code scanner system. On some phones, the scanner system is offered by phone brands. Additionally, QR codes can be scanned on all phones using Google Lens.

Step 1: Select the Google Lens option from the Google search box on your home screen. Those who can’t find Google Lens can do a Google Lens search by selecting ‘Google Voice Assistant’.

Step 2: Bring your camera above the QR code. Hold the camera to receive the QR code in full

Step 3: Scan by clicking the search icon below.

Step 4: You can then access the coded website by clicking on the notification received.

Additionally, Android users can install and use the QR Code Scanner app from the Play Store.

Also read: WhatsApp: How do you know if someone is blocking you on WhatsApp?

How To Scan QR Code On iPhone?

Scanning QR code on iPhone is very easy. The QR code scanner is provided on the iPhone camera itself.

Step 1: Open the camera on your phone

Step 2: Bring the camera above the QR code and scan the screen to get the full QR code

Step 3: Click Notification when the scan is complete. This will take you to the link in the QR code.

Before using the QR code scanner on the iPhone, you need to make sure that the QR scanner feature is enabled in your phone settings and if it is not enabled it should be enabled. To do so, select the Camera option from Settings and enable the Scan QR code option.

Also read: How To Change Aadhar Card Details Online? – Edit Aadhar Card Details Online? That’s it