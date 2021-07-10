Home Entertainment Apple is negotiating NFL broadcasting rights

Apple is negotiating NFL broadcasting rights

Jul 10, 2021 0 Comments
  • 8 hours ago
  • Mehti Nightmaji

  • 2

Apple claims interest in streaming National Football League Sunday ticket rights Information. The company, run by Tim Cook, has been in talks with NFL executives, but is also in talks with league television networks and other technology companies. This is equivalent to the rights to Lig 1 football at home that landed on Amazon.

Different viewers for Apple TV +

The streaming content for “Sunday Ticket” is currently airing on DireTV, but has come up for auction, and if Apple acquires its rights, fans will be able to watch the games on Apple TV + 32 NFL teams. Except as planned in prime time.

nfl logo Sunday Apple

DirectTV pays about $ 1.5 billion to broadcast Sunday ticket games, but its contract with the NFL expires in 2022, paving the way for other networks in the near future. The NFL logically expects the best media deal.

Disney, the parent company of ESPN, is interested in acquiring the rights to the streaming service for its ESPN network. Information, Apple is not seen as a serious contender for these rights because it is reluctant to invest money in entertainment programs.

Apple has a long association with the National Football League and appointed James DeLorenzo to lead the sports division for Apple TV + in 2020. Torrenso previously negotiated an Amazon deal with the NFL to broadcast the games live.

Apple has been in talks with Pack-12 in the past about streaming college games, but nothing has come out of those talks, and there is no game content on Apple TV + yet.

Acquiring the rights to the “Sunday Ticket” package from the NFL will attract more viewers to Apple TV +, such as Amazon Prime, which has recently hosted a number of major events such as the Roland Gross and Ligu1.

Do you think broadcasting the NFL, NBA or even football would allow the company to overtake Netflix?

READ  Patrick Boire de Arvor case: 7th complaint against journalist! : Slideshow

You May Also Like

"Le bureau français"

Wes Anderson chooses 32 movies to watch

Check out Ken Scott’s new film Goodbye Happiness.

Check out Ken Scott’s new film Goodbye Happiness.

Matthew Proderik and Uzo Aduba star in the American Opioid Crisis miniseries

Matthew Proderik and Uzo Aduba star in the American Opioid Crisis miniseries

"The Velvet Underground" by Todd Haynes

“The Velvet Underground” by Todd Haynes

Christopher Nolan's next film is Denet - L'Observator de Troyes

Christopher Nolan’s next film is Denet – L’Observator de Troyes

50 cents to produce "American Hip-Hop Idol"

50 cents to produce “American Hip-Hop Idol”

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *