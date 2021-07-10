Home Science 5 challenges to use your resilience

5 challenges to use your resilience

Jul 10, 2021 0 Comments
5 challenges to use your resilience
  • Draft
  • BBC News World

Image source, Getty Images

“Those who cannot change their minds can not change anything,” said George Bernard Shaw, an Irish playwright, critic and argumentator.

Change is not only essential, it is inevitable, because life is not static or immutable, but rather fluid.

Therefore, it is convenient to have an elastic mind, or call experts Cognitive flexibility, The ability to adapt our behaviors, thoughts and feelings to circumstances.

We need some methods in a dramatic and urgent way, such as the period we have been living in since the beginning of 2020; In the face of the global epidemic, governments, companies, institutions and the public have been forced to make necessary and constructive adaptations. To face an uncertain and fast growing situation.

You May Also Like

Photos: Chinese rover Jurong sends new images from Mars

Photos: Chinese rover Jurong sends new images from Mars

Alien methanogens working under the ice sheets of Saturn's moon?

Alien methanogens working under the ice sheets of Saturn’s moon?

"Vaccine Pass", Prohibition Gestures ... What the Science Council recommends against the 4th wave

“Vaccine Pass”, Prohibition Gestures … What the Science Council recommends against the 4th wave

Hurricane Elsa will make landfall Friday night

Seen in Emirate orbit, in the ultraviolet glow of Aurora on Mars

Seen in Emirate orbit, in the ultraviolet glow of Aurora on Mars

Heavy thunderstorms and hail

Heavy thunderstorms and hail

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *