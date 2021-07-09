Home Technology WhatsApp says privacy policy on hold till enactment of data privacy law || Until the Information Security Act comes into force, the new policy will not be mandatory

WhatsApp says privacy policy on hold till enactment of data privacy law || Until the Information Security Act comes into force, the new policy will not be mandatory

Jul 09, 2021 0 Comments
தகவல் பாதுகாப்பு சட்டம் அமலுக்கு வரும் வரை, புதிய கொள்கை கட்டாயமல்ல - வாட்ஸ் ஆப் விளக்கம்

WhatsApp has stated in a Delhi court that it will suspend the privacy policy until the Information Security Act comes into force.

New Delhi:

Many controversies around WhatsApp have started since the introduction of the new individual freedom policy on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, a social networking site, recently announced a change in its ‘privacy’ policy regarding personal information security. Accordingly, it was announced that ‘user information will be shared with the parent company, Facebook’.

With this new policy of WhatsApp, users have expressed concern about the security and privacy of messages sent by users.

Explaining the situation, WhatsApp said, “Information shared by friends and family will not be shared with Facebook. WhatsApp groups will continue to operate with uniqueness.

Users can delete or download information. We do not store users’ personal message or call details. We are explaining due to various rumors circulating regarding WhatsApp. ”

The case was subsequently taken up in the Delhi High Court. When the case came up for hearing today, senior lawyer Harris Salve, appearing for WhatsApp, said:

We are suspending the new ‘privacy’ policy. We will not force users to accept this policy. For those who do not accept this, we will not reduce the service provided. We will suspend the Privacy Policy until the Information Security Act comes into force. We have reported this matter to the Central Government. Thus he said.

READ  Palette Token の IEO ト ク の IEO

You May Also Like

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, powered by 144 Hz CPU Snapdragon 888

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, powered by 144 Hz CPU Snapdragon 888

Snapdragon 895, the first definitions are not surprising

Snapdragon 895, the first definitions are not surprising

Le groupe appelle les utilisateurs de Windows à installer immédiatement un correctif baptisé «PrintNightmare».

Microsoft warns that Windows is vulnerable and recommends installing a patch

WhatsApp | Apps will leave you without using your conversations | Chats | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

WhatsApp | Apps will leave you without using your conversations | Chats | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

China destroys Google with the most powerful quantum computer on the planet

China destroys Google with the most powerful quantum computer on the planet

3 Best eCommerce CRM Software To Use in 2021: Pros & Cons

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *