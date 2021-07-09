WhatsApp says privacy policy on hold till enactment of data privacy law || Until the Information Security Act comes into force, the new policy will not be mandatory

WhatsApp has stated in a Delhi court that it will suspend the privacy policy until the Information Security Act comes into force.

New Delhi:

Many controversies around WhatsApp have started since the introduction of the new individual freedom policy on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, a social networking site, recently announced a change in its ‘privacy’ policy regarding personal information security. Accordingly, it was announced that ‘user information will be shared with the parent company, Facebook’.

With this new policy of WhatsApp, users have expressed concern about the security and privacy of messages sent by users.

Explaining the situation, WhatsApp said, “Information shared by friends and family will not be shared with Facebook. WhatsApp groups will continue to operate with uniqueness.

Users can delete or download information. We do not store users’ personal message or call details. We are explaining due to various rumors circulating regarding WhatsApp. ”

The case was subsequently taken up in the Delhi High Court. When the case came up for hearing today, senior lawyer Harris Salve, appearing for WhatsApp, said:

We are suspending the new ‘privacy’ policy. We will not force users to accept this policy. For those who do not accept this, we will not reduce the service provided. We will suspend the Privacy Policy until the Information Security Act comes into force. We have reported this matter to the Central Government. Thus he said.