"Vaccine Pass", Prohibition Gestures ... What the Science Council recommends against the 4th wave

The organization that guides government action in the wake of the Covid 19 epidemic released a new opinion on July 6, this Friday.

Increasing incidence rate, pollution will increase … Delta variant, p.1.617.2, first identified in India and 60% more contagious, “soon to be in majority” in France, “probably this weekend”, France Inter Oliver Warren pointed out this Friday. The government is studying several hypotheses to prevent a new wave of epidemics.

In Announcement dated Tuesday Published this Friday, in addition to monitoring epidemiological and hospital indicators, the Science Council recommends a number of ways to contain this worrying variance. The text is entitled “Act now to control new waves associated with delta variation”. Its key recommendations are here.

If the Science Council decides that the vaccine campaign is “effectively advancing” and that “the government’s goal of 45 million people who were first vaccinated will be reached by the end of August”, the vaccine protection rate is still “not enough” in the face of the virus and its delta variant, especially at risk.

“Maximum vaccination should be achieved in two doses by the end of August 2021 so that vaccination effectiveness at the beginning of the school year is assured, upon return to school, for work …”, the authority states.

It specifically states that “90% to 95% of infections can only be controlled by vaccination or infection, especially in those over 60”. Write scientists. The threshold is higher than past estimates, “taking into account the exchange of new variations”.

Currently, the most vaccinated age group is 75-79 years, of whom 84.7% have a complete immunization schedule. This coverage is lower for other seniors and decreases to 65.6% for those aged 60-64.

Experts suggest that “the vaccination strategy should be systematically implemented to reach people far removed from the health care system.”

“Immigrants and those in the most vulnerable situations should be the primary target of this vaccine,” he added.

Consider the 3rd level for the elderly

People over the age of 80 or “patients with broad-spectrum immunodeficiency” may need a third dose to get better immunity, especially against variants.

“A booster strategy with a 3rd MRNA dose seems reasonable, even if there is currently no data available,” the board said, referring to the pros / cons of this approach as clearly in favor of one benefit and the same potential, with no significant adverse effects on this population in view.

“This vaccine is an extension of awareness, and the withdrawal strategy should be offered to all French people over the age of 80, and not just to those living in nursing homes” because “age is the main risk factor”, remind scientists.

To justify this plan, the Council of Science, based on recent English and Belgian examples, states that “the risk of symptomatic infection (…) associated with delta variation in this population”, even from vaccinated persons, is “two doses”.

On Thursday evening, Pfizer-Bioentech announced that it was seeking accreditation to provide a third-line vaccine to combat variants of the virus, particularly Delta. The hypothesis is “under study” on the side of Astrogeneka.

Make vaccination mandatory for caregivers

The Scientific Council is concerned about a vaccine coverage rate, which is related to nursing homes in the medical community and / or people with disabilities, specialized institutions or those in the city who are “only 40% of nursing home staff, public or private, will be vaccinated with great regional diversity” .

Therefore, the body decides in favor of the duty to vaccinate caregivers, “After several months of explanation, it is important to remember that choosing a health care profession comes with a professional responsibility. We come to support people / patients”.

The College of Specialists is at risk of being exposed to “caregivers”, personal service personnel or all (unhygienic) professionals. It also opens the door to an obligation for “other categories” like others.

Test Keep “test-track-isolate” tests free during the summer

While resolving the debate over the return of convenient PCR tests, the Science Council recommends “continuing free access to screening tests (RT-PCR, antigen) this summer”.

A recommendation to use the “test, trace, isolate” strategy and support sick individuals or their contacts “at risk”.

“Low-level events make it possible to have a more functional approach, more efficient in principle than ever before,” the comment notes, emphasizing a similar approach, but “intensified in areas of identified clusters of delta variation, in rapid vaccination implementation and population screening programs”.

Do not leave bar barring gestures

Not to forget the prohibition gestures that have been known to people for almost a year and a half, the Science Institute recalls, underscoring their “vital importance” as hand washing.

“The uncontrolled relaxation of unrestrained gestures in the summer of 2020 led to the re-emergence of an epidemic from September 2020, in one context, of course, without a vaccine, but without a variation. Unfortunately, we should notice a massive relaxation of the prohibited gestures later. 2 weeks, which will accelerate the spread of the virus.” Experts warn.

According to Public Health France’s latest epidemiological point, “Formal acceptance of social interaction-related activities” actually decreases “significantly”. At the end of June, 66% of respondents said they would greet without shaking hands and avoid hugs (compared to 72% in mid-May) – 37% said they would avoid face-to-face meetings with relatives (43% in mid-May).

Observe local regulations if necessary

The government, which was initially wary of a regionalized approach to health controls, finally changed it last winter. Most recently, inspired by the Delta variant, Landus was the only sector to extend the last prison restrictions maintained until the third phase until July 6th.

A strategy verified by the Scientific Council, which recommends a “return to area control measures” that should be considered “particularly relevant” to areas where events are on the rise, including “July and August and holidays”. For delta variation “.

Currently requiring events that bring together more than 1,000 people, at the discretion of the Science Council, the Health Pass can be seen to be reducing its size.

This path refers to the concept that “can be edited downwards depending on the size of the event”.

A Set the “vaccine pass” with a wide field

Expanding the scope of the Health Pass is one way currently being considered by management. To achieve greater vaccine coverage, the Science Council is considering going further and setting up a unique vaccination pass that will allow access to certain ‘free areas’ such as restaurants, cultural activities and sports.

It will particularly participate in “controlling the health restrictions that need to be considered to control the 4th wave”. For those who have not been vaccinated, if such a pass is accepted, “an antigen test or PCR test should be performed once or twice a week” knowing that “these tests will end up being allowed for free”. Fall “

“The Science Council proposes that this possibility should now be investigated, taking into account the views of representatives of civil society by political authorities,” it said.