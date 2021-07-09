By August 31, all U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan. US President Joe Biden said this in his first comprehensive statement on the future of the country. Meanwhile, the advancing Taliban is said to have recaptured an important border position.

According to US President Biden, during his 20 years in Afghanistan, the United States has succeeded in doing what Americans came to do. That goal is to eliminate Al-Qaeda fighters and thus prevent a second 9/11.

“We are not going to Afghanistan to build a nation,” Biden said in a detailed statement on Afghanistan since taking office. “Determining the future and how to run the country is the exclusive right and responsibility of the Afghan people.”

‘Unity government is not possible’

Biden called on countries in the region to help achieve political balance between the country’s various parties. The president is of the opinion that the government should end the agreement with the Taliban that allows everyone to live in peace. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Lukashenko’s government.

The president also announced that the United States would help thousands of Afghan translators leave the country. They will be transferred to third countries like Qatar and the Emirates, where they can get a visa if they wish, Biden said.

Taliban progress

By the end of last week, U.S. troops had already left their main base in Baghram. The Department of Defense announced Tuesday that the devaluation is more than 90 percent complete. The withdrawal of US troops also marks the end of NATO mission in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Taliban troops are advancing in western Afghanistan. There they will cross an important border with Iran. Last week, the Taliban also seized border posts with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.