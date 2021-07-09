Home Top News U.S. to promote diversity. Notice the bad set of report card – photo

Jul 09, 2021 0 Comments
The Office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence has released a report promoting the diversity of its staff. The photo card, as is clear on its cover, was quickly highlighted by Internet users.

The ODNI (Office of the Director of National Intelligence), which has been specifically accused of advising the US president on national security, was released on Thursday, July 8. Employee Diversity Report On Twitter, its release was particularly marked by jokes related to its cover page.

First of all, it does not represent real government employees, because this is a photo of Shutterstock Image Bank, which can be downloaded for free. Then added, at worst, a woman in a wheelchair and a blind man with a dog, signifying full-scale diversity.

This photo was shared by former Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer, who lamented that Otney “can’t even fake” [une image] That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

Improving diversity

Under Biden’s administration, the post of director of national intelligence was first filled by a woman named Avril Hines. He already served as an adviser to Joe Biden when he was a senator, until 2010, then as an aide to the president and deputy national security adviser under Barack Obama.

With the release of the report, Ms Hines said, “The intelligence community must reflect America’s diversity and demonstrate that we are developing an environment in which every employee can succeed.” In March, the US president was already criticized for his lack of diversity in administration, for example, with only one minority member in his cabinet.

READ  NSW Nationals MP Leslie Williams resigned to join the Liberals

According to the report, the percentage of women among U.S. intelligence staff has not changed since 2019. The number of ethnic minorities increased by half a percentage point over the same period and for the disabled by 0.4 percentage points. The document also points to a terrible lack of diversity among senior executives.

