Home Technology Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, powered by 144 Hz CPU Snapdragon 888

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, powered by 144 Hz CPU Snapdragon 888

Jul 09, 2021 0 Comments
Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, powered by 144 Hz CPU Snapdragon 888

I remember it appearing a year or so ago A rumor That said Qualcomm He builds his own gaming phone. Rumor has it that this was made Asus And is the layer of company processors. That model was created on July 8, 2021 and is a “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders“Yes, that is the official name.

So with Windows it has a program of insiders and beta testers, obviously and Qualcomm Implements a similar program. I am thrilled to learn that there are over 1.6 million Snapdragon insiders in this community of fans, forums and testers. They will be the first to find out when Qualcomm comes up with something new. Qualcomm has partnered with Asus to launch a special phone for them.

Qualcomm smartphone for Snapdragon insiders

I encourage you from the beginning saying that the terminal will cost , 500 1,500, Although a limited edition. Snapdragon comes with TWS headphones with sound support and Master & Dynamic products. It features a bumper cover, Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 charger and two charging cables. Features 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with 2448 x 1080 pixels resolution and Renewal rate D144 Hz. கொi Gorilla Glass Victus Ali is always on display.

On the front we have a 24MP camera, but there are no bangs or holes in the screen either. On the back is a fingerprint reader, three cameras and a glowing Snapdragon logo. The camera has a 64 MP main sensor and a 12 MP rear camera. Includes an 8MP telephoto camera with ultraviolet sensor and 3x optical zoom. Qualcomm will provide this camera and auto zoom and AI object tracking functions.

READ  Is RBI Digital Currency an Alternative to Crypto Currency?

The list of features is completed by a processor Snapdragon 888, 512GB UFS Storage 3.1, 16GB RAM LPDTR5. It runs Android 11 and has a disappointing 4000 mAh battery that charges 70% in 30 minutes. Reaches 100% in 50 minutes. This Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders Qualcomm has a role to play in showcasing the new features it has developed for its products.

It will be sold for the first time in China, USA, Germany, UK, Japan, Korea and India.

You May Also Like

Snapdragon 895, the first definitions are not surprising

Snapdragon 895, the first definitions are not surprising

Le groupe appelle les utilisateurs de Windows à installer immédiatement un correctif baptisé «PrintNightmare».

Microsoft warns that Windows is vulnerable and recommends installing a patch

WhatsApp | Apps will leave you without using your conversations | Chats | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

WhatsApp | Apps will leave you without using your conversations | Chats | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

China destroys Google with the most powerful quantum computer on the planet

China destroys Google with the most powerful quantum computer on the planet

3 Best eCommerce CRM Software To Use in 2021: Pros & Cons

Cellphone Tracked: Britney is calling from someone else's phone

Cellphone Tracked: Britney is calling from someone else’s phone

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *