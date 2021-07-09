Seen in Emirate orbit, in the ultraviolet glow of Aurora on Mars

The spacecraft orbiting Mars has captured even clearer space on the Red Planet.

The Achieving Emirati expectationsReached Mars in early February and saw the glow of the Aurora Borealis in the night sky of Mars. The astonishing observations will help scientists to understand the atmosphere of Mars and how the red planet Aurora Borealis differs from similar light scenes found on Earth.

The Hope flight from the United Arab Emirates received ultraviolet radiation from an aurora scattered on the surface of Mars. UAE mission to explore Mars

Northern Light They occur when charged particles from space interact with atoms in the atmosphere and activate them as they glow. On Earth, it plays the role of northern and southern lights. When the sun’s energy particles touch the planet’s magnetic field, they activate atoms in the upper atmosphere, creating stunning images of green, purple, red, and blue light.

But the aurora on Mars is different because it is believed that the red planet lost its global magnetic field billions of years ago, which carried away the dense atmosphere of Mars in a mysterious process.

“What we see instead are magnetic fields somewhat unique to Mars,” said Justin Deacon, a planetary scientist at the University of Colorado and vice president of science at the Hope Orbital Mission. “It was formed from the ores of Mars that formed in the early days of the solar system. We thought Mars had a global magnetic field similar to Earth.”

Dekens added that the remnants of Mars’ magnetic field are mainly related to these minerals scattered around the planet.

“Therefore, charged particles are not sent to the north and south poles, just like we see the aurora borealis on Earth,” he said. “They’re somewhere on Mars.”

This type of atmospheric light display is translated over specific magnetic fields, which are called separate radii.

Scientists like to study the aurora borealis on Mars because they can not only discover the properties of the planet’s atmosphere, but also solve other mysteries of the solar system.

“It reveals these big questions about how the planets interact with their star,” Deacon said. “How does solar energy affect the upper atmosphere of the planets?”

Although Mars and Earth are two completely different worlds, what is happening on the Red Planet may explain things closer to home.

“In Earth’s past, there have been instances where the global magnetic field has been deflected or weakened, so during these transitions, the Earth was closer to Venus or Mars,” Deacons said. “In that sense, we can not read things about Mars and Earth right now.”

A separate aurora borealis was observed with scientists in late April and early May UAE mission to explore Mars They tested the tools on the Hope Prop. Launched into space in July 2020, the orbit is designed to explore the atmosphere of Mars.

Arrays captured under ultraviolet light are the first major scientific discoveries in the United Arab Emirates for Mars.

“The whole science team improved,” Degan said. “It was nice to have had such a wonderful moment. It was so nice to see it so soon.”