Here’s Why You Should Update Windows On Your Computer – Oyster-France Evening Edition

In early summer, the American company Microsoft pulls out the barbed wire. The company, founded by Bill Gates, warned that hackers could try to exploit a flaw in the operating system of Windows, and suggested installing a patch called “Print Nightmare”.

Without it, hackers could control the system if they succeed, the technology company said in a post. Site Tuesday evening. “A hacker who succeeds in exploiting a defect can use arbitrary codes thanks to privileged access to the computer.”, Microsoft pointed out.

Printer related defect

He can “Then install programs to view, modify or delete data; Or create new accounts with all user rights, Added the group.

The team invites Windows users to install this hotfix immediately, as all versions of the operating system are vulnerable, but not all have the proper security update yet. Many computer security experts report that the defect in question is linked to the printer program and has already been used by hackers.

Last June, Microsoft had already warned its users of similar issues when the US company used a major update on various operating systems, including Windows 10. Six vulnerabilities were specifically targeted by this link. The French Center for Surveillance, Warning and Response pointed out on June 8, 2021, “When these vulnerabilities are chained together, they allow the attacker to take full control of the machine if a user goes to a malicious site.” A warning bulletin for computer attacks (CERT-FR).