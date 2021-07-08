Home Technology WhatsApp | Apps will leave you without using your conversations | Chats | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

Jul 08, 2021 0 Comments
Many people like to chat With your loved ones like family, friends, work contacts, but before you own a company that owns Facebook there are some details you need to take into account Delete all your conversations without warning you at any time. what to do? With these details in mind, uninstall the applications we mentioned below.

You know, in You can now send self-destruction photos and videos that will disappear in 7 days if not seen by your contacts. However, if you have downloaded another application like the messaging app, it is a good idea to delete it now. Next we will tell you why you should do it.

The vast majority of people who use these conversations want to get improvements in their conversations, such as changing the complete color of the chat site, even if they do not enjoy the security and encryption of your conversations.

Remember it before use You should always read the Terms of Use and Terms so that you are not surprised in the future about the permanent ban or penalty on your account.

Applications you must remove to continue using WHATSAPP

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in the world, but you have to take these details into account.

As you may have noticed, many people who offer more functionality than the original WhatsApp tend to download APKs on their Android terminals. However, you may be prevented from creating an account using your number in the future and your information may never be retrieved.

Here are some apps you need to uninstall from your cell phone to avoid losing your chats, photos, videos, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers in the coming weeks:

  • WhatsApp Plus
  • GB WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp +
  • WhatsApp Mots
  • Wattsrow
  • WhatsApp GB Mode

Problems with WhatsApp? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone through the dedicated service for iOS.

Now, if you want to make a general query, you can use this to fill out the form . In addition to your region code, you must place your phone number there and then write your message after identifying yourself.

