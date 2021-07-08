The long invisible, white hair landed on the crochet

American actress and director Jodi Foster at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021

Actress Andy McDowell at the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 7, 2021

Long invisible, white hair crochet – landed in the gallery



American actress and director Jodi Foster at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021

Actress Andy McDowell at the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 7, 2021



Long invisible from the red carpet and feared by actresses, White Hair has created a huge gateway to Crochet, where model Andy McDowell and actress and director Jodi Foster have unveiled their natural hair.

If longer invisible and actresses from the feared red carpets, white hair crocetin has developed a large entrance, where Andy maktovel model and actress and director Jodie Foster express their natural hair.

US actor Andy eloriyal miyusum maktovel ( “Four Weddings and a Funeral”) festival for the first climbing of stairs and proudly pointed to his gray curly hair.

The 63-year-old actress, who once stood alone for her jet-black hair, decided to give way to nature. The result of his imprisonment last February when he joined the “Drew Barrymore Show” (the actress’ talk show of the same name).

That same evening, American actress and director Jodi Foster appeared with her scattered roots. Telarama in early July in an interview, the 58-year-old actress with two Oscar Awards, “according to his sixties would be interested,” and “there is no problem with age,” he said.

Commented and observed a boom in social networks. “You do not know, but their age will see red in Gampola wrinkles and white-haired actresses look pretty good to me. I know all the clothes do not like it, but finally! # Cannes 2021,” the anonymous tweeted. Nearly 3,000 times the desired message.

adm / rh / zl

July 6, 2021 in the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, American actress and director Jodie Foster

Actress Andy McDowell at the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 7, 2021